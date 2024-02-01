Ga. man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl and left her in Walmart parking lot sentenced

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who kidnapped a 12-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her and then abandoned her in a Walmart parking lot in Tennessee has been sentenced to prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan, James Anthony Reynolds, 25, made contact with the victim on social media in May 2020. On May 7, 2020, prosecutors said Reynolds picked up the child in Barrow County, drove her to Acworth where he violently sexually assaulted her, then drove her to Chattanooga.

A Walmart employee was able to help the victim, who hasn’t been identified, reach her parents.

“Child sexual predators are increasingly exploiting social media platforms to target vulnerable minors,” Buchanan said. “While our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners remain steadfast in identifying these criminals, and our office is committed to prosecuting these individuals to the fullest extent of the law, we strongly urge parents to stay vigilant in monitoring their children’s Internet activity, including their use of apps on electronic devices. Thankfully, the minor victim in this case is safe after being reunited with her family.”

Reynolds was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. It’s unclear what charges he was convicted on.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Reynolds pleaded guilty to an additional kidnapping charges. He continues to face additional charges in state court.

