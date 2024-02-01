Sanford Stadium can start selling beer at UGA games next season

ATHENS, Ga. — After years of debate on whether or not to allow alcohol sales, the University of Georgia Athletic Association gave the green light for beer sales.

The UGAAA Board of Directors approved beer sales at Sanford Stadium starting with the 2024 season.

Some alcohol sales were previously allowed, but only in the premium seating areas. Now, Sanford Stadium can sell beer and seltzer during the first three quarters of home games.

Georgia is the last school in the Southeastern Conference to approve alcohol sales at football games. There is no word yet on what brands will be available and how much they will cost.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks also announced that Phase 2 of the Sanford Stadium South Side Improvements is scheduled to be completed by August.

The UGAAA began work on the stadium renovation project in 2022. Phase 1 of the project focused on expanding the Gate 9 plaza and 100-level concourse to add more restrooms and concession stands.

Phase 2 focuses on a new 200 level club, new 300 level restrooms and concessions, new 350 level suites and new press box additions.

