Work begins to replace Sanford Stadium’s iconic hedges at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. — Since 1929, football players at the University of Georgia have been playing “between the hedges” when Sanford Stadium was dedicated.

Now, it’s time to replace them. But don’t worry Bulldogs fans, this has been in the works for several years already, and yes, there will be hedges in the stadium when football begins again in the fall.

The current hedges were installed at Sanford Stadium during the 1996 Olympics and have now reached the end of their lifespan.

According to UGA, the hedges typically live between 20-40 years. The school started growing the current batch about four years before they were planted, giving them a total life of about 31 years.

UGA said it has been growing replacement hedges “to support repairs and continued growth.”

The University of Georgia Athletic Association said it will begin work in February to “proactively revitalize the current hedges with the same lineage of hedges that have graced the Georgia sidelines for 95 years.”

The university said the work will include soil replacement, irrigation, and drainage work to replant the hedges. The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2024 G-Day game.

