At least 1 dead after tree crashes onto car on Cobb County road, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least one person has died after a tree fell on a car in Cobb County.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Cobb Drive just west of Highway 41 and Delk Road.

Investigators shut down the road for over two hours. They are still looking into what caused the tree to fall.

Police have not released the name of the person killed in the car.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking heavy rain expected to fall for several days, leading to a flood watch in effect through Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says some areas could see between four and five inches of rain.

The heavy ran combined with saturated soil could cause more trees to fall.

If you ever have any questions about trees in your yard or on public property, contact an arborist would can determine if trees are dead, dying or hazardous.

