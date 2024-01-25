Flood watch extended, several inches of rain possible over next few days

Make sure to grab the rain gear and be extra careful on the roads Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez is tracking a line of heavy rain pushing through metro Atlanta for the morning commute.

A flood watch went into effect on Wednesday night and has been extended through Saturday as more rounds of heavy rain are expected.

We’re tracking how much rainfall you can expect in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Downpours for the morning commute before a lull around lunch

Thunderstorms possible with a Level 1 out of 5 risk for western counties along the Georgia-Alabama border

Some areas could see between 4 and 5 inches of rain over the next several days

Severe storms possible on Saturday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Rain and fog kick off hazy Thursday morning Rain and fog kick off hazy Thursday morning

©2023 Cox Media Group