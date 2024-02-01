‘I can’t do this anymore’: Family seeks help after moving into GA home infested by colony of bats

SAVANNAH, Ga. — For Monica Grant, moving to Georgia from Chicago meant the opportunity for a better life for her family.

The Grants rented a home in Savannah’s Ardsley Park neighborhood, but little did they know they weren’t the only tenants at the home.

The home is infested with bats – a colony of them. Isaiah Grant said exterminators and health officials told him they’ve “never seen anything like this with the number of bats in the living space.”

Needless to say, the Grants reported the problem to the property management company.

“Not only did they not offer any help but when we did finally talk … they attempted to blame this on us, didn’t believe us, and offered no sympathy,” Isaiah Grant said.

“No one expects this. Like, I have never even seen a bat except for at the zoo,” Monica Grant told WTOC-TV. “I can’t do this anymore; something is seriously wrong with this house.”

The family shared a video on YouTube that shows several bats flying around inside the living room of the house, flying around inside the stairwell, and can be seen hiding inside heating vents in the ceiling.

The Grants said the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services has deemed the house “to be an imminent public health risk.”

The city of Savannah told WTOC that it has posted a code ordinance violation on the property and that the owner of the rental home is working to get rid of the bats.

When the TV station contacted the property management company, it said “they’re having pushback from the tenants regarding the end result they are looking for.”

“If you want the bats out, we are working to get the bats out. If you want to still live in the property, then there has to be a process to disinfect. If you want to terminate, let me know so that I can figure out a way to have a resolution,” said Cathleen Barela, with the property management company.

On top of everything else, the family said they are getting rabies shots, as recommended by local health officials.

“We face large medical bills due to needing to treat four people with rabies shots,” Isaiah Grant said on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“This is just so hard because I have two kids that I am trying to make a life for, but our life is in there with the bats,” Monica Grant told the TV station.

