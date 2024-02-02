City Schools of Decatur closed while crews repair large water main break, compromised power pole

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a water main break in DeKalb County Friday morning.

DeKalb County officials said watershed management crews are repairing the broken water main on the 800 block of McLendon Drive.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering information and will have the latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City Schools of Decatur posted on their website that all schools and offices will be closed due to safety and sanitation concerns.

“If your child is currently at school, please arrange for pick-up as soon possible,” school officials wrote.

County officials added that Georgia Power crews are assisting on the scene due to a “compromised power pole” near the water main break site.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience little to no water while crews work on repairs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials added that drivers in the McLendon Drive area should also expect delays.

It is unclear when the main break will be fixed.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Study shows half of nation’s renters are struggling with rent, and in Ga. it’s not much different

©2023 Cox Media Group