8-year-old child struck and killed by car in Henry County identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol officials have identified the 8-year-old child who was hit by a car while she tried to get on the bus on Thursday morning.
Adalynn Pierce of Henry County was the victim killed after a driver passed a school bus with its stop sign out and hit her as she attempted to get on the bus on Jackson Lake Road.
Officiaks arrested 25-year-old Kaylee Andre and charged her with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.
Andre is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.
