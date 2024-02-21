Addy’s Law: Mother of 8-year-old killed getting on school bus urges lawmakers to pass bill

ATLANTA — The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed trying to get to her school bus says she is not giving up her fight to protect other children.

Ashley Pierce went to the state capitol on Tuesday to convince lawmakers to pass a bill called Addy’s Law named after her daughter, Adalynn Pierce.

The bill would require school buses to stop in a direction where a child won’t have to cross the street to get on it. Last month, 8-year-old Addy was killed in Henry County when a driver hit her.

Georgia State Patrol said 25-year-old Kaylee Andre ignored the bus stop sign and hit Addy as she crossed the street.

The Pierce family was in the legislative office building when State Sen. Rick Williams urged the education and youth committee to support Senate Bill 492.

Some committee members wanted the proposal to go to a study committee because of concerns that school districts would have to re-route buses. They were also concerned that the bill would add to the time it takes to transport students.

Addy’s mother says she doesn’t mind them studying the issue, but wants people to remember she lost a child.

“So when it comes to time, we’re giving it more time. We’ve also had time taken from us,” Pierce told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

“I’m hoping that what I understood in there is that they are not saying no right away and they are voicing their concerns as they should.”

Williams said he will fight to carry this all the way to the governor’s desk.

