Family identifies worker killed in I-75 crash hours before GSP trooper killed at same crash site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have identified the construction worker hit and killed in a crash hours before the investigation into the crash also left a Georgia State Trooper dead.

The original accident happened Monday night on Interstate 75 in Clayton County.

GSP said that a Black Kia traveled into a construction zone, hitting a worker. The worker, identified by family members as 68-year-old Nathaniel McCreary, died from injuries on the scene.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Chase Redner was hit and killed during the investigation of the same crash.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges in Redner’s death. The driver who hit McCreary has not been identified and it’s unclear if that driver is facing any charges.

