Construction worker hit, killed while setting up work zone on I-75 in Clayton County, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating a crash that left a construction worker dead near an Interstate 75 northbound entrance in Clayton County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed to Triple Team Traffic’s 24-7 traffic center that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials told Triple Team Traffic that a construction worker setting up a work zone on I-75 near Mt. Zion Boulevard before the worker was hit and killed. The construction worker who died has not been identified.
There was another crash in that same area at around 12:30 a.m.. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to authorities for more information about this crash.
All lanes of I-75 in the area have since reopened.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FBI takes control of Lockbit’s site after ransom request amid Fulton County hack
- 2 women steal over $100k in products from 20 different Target stores in metro Atlanta, other states
- Federal government invests over $2 million to support workforce projects in metro Atlanta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group