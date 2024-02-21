Group of men fishing discover body in Chattahoochee, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A body was found in the Chattahoochee River in Columbus on Tuesday, according to WTVM.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a group of men were fishing on the river, when they stumbled upon a dead body.

The Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told WTVM that the body was that of a man in his mid-to-late 50s.

The department is ruling the death as an accidental drowning at this time.

Police said the man was the same man who had jumped in the river earlier this month.

Bryan said this is the first time he has seen a case like this.

The man has not been identified.

