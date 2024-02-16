Addy’s Law: Bill introduced in memory of 8-year-old hit, killed trying to get on Henry school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl died after a driver hit her as she was crossing the street to get on the school bus. A new Georgia bill wants to prevent other families from having to go through the same tragedy.

Adalyn Pierce was killed on Feb. 1 when a driver ignored a bus stop sign, kept driving and hit the child, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, is facing charges in Pierce’s death.

Pierce’s family started a petition calling for a new state law.

“The school bus should make a turn around for every driveway, making it where no child should have to cross the street while getting on the school bus. Though this cannot bring Addy back, this can save lives so no other family shall go through this again,” her sisters wrote on Change.org petition.

This week, State Sen. Rick Williams (R-Milledgeville) introduced Senate Bill 492, also known as “Addy’s Law.”

The bill would amend the Georgia code to require public school districts to ensure that bus stops where a student gets on and off the bus are located on the same side of the road as the bus door.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, who is a relative of the Pierce family, says he is grateful for the bill being introduced.

“All too often, our State Representatives and State Senators get so involved in a session at the capitol, that it can be quite difficult for them to work on something that we are asking for,” Long wrote on his Facebook page.

“I contacted our delegation and Senator Williams immediately put things in action and drafted Addy’s Law. It will go to the floor of the Senate and House this session. I am asking everyone in the State of Georgia to contact your State Senator and State Representative and tell them to vote yes on Addys Law which is SB492.”

