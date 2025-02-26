State rep criticized over Facebook post about lower fines for passing stopped school buses

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia lawmaker’s post on social media explaining why he wants to lower the fine for passing a stopped school bus came under fire in the comments section.

Addy’s Law has stiffened penalties for passing a stopped school bus. But House Bill 344 would reduce the current $1,000 fine to $300 for a first offense.

State Rep. Don Parsons wrote in a Facebook post that he disagreed with the $1,000 fine because it puts a burden on families.

The mother of Adalyn Pierce said there’s no greater burden on a family than losing a child. And many people commented online and agreed with her.

Ashley Pierce said at least 96 angry emojis and dozens of negative comments on Parsons’ post says a lot.

“I mean it says a lot about how people feel about what he’s doing,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “He made that post to actually find supporters and look for supporters.”

In the first 24 hours since Parsons posted it, many people have roasted him. He filed House Bill 344.

Ashley helped pass Addy’s Law, named after her daughter who was killed when police say a driver passed a stopped school bus last year.

Addy’s Law increased the fine for doing so to $1,000.

Parsons wrote in a Facebook post that $1,000 is too high and would burden families.

One comment replied “Honestly, this post makes me sick to my stomach.” Another wrote, “Shame on you.” And another stated, “You are talking about a thousand dollars versus a child’s life.”

“I encourage him to read those comments,” Ashley said. “To actually read every single one of them.”

Channel 2 Action News contacted Parsons to get his response. We are still waiting to hear back from him.

Ashley’s father, Russ Dingess, said he wants to hear from the co-sponsors of HB 344, who also voted for Addy’s Law.

“His own sponsors for the bill won’t answer emails. They’re not responding to phone calls,” Dingess said.

Ashley said the commenters made it perfectly clear how they feel about fines for passing a stopped school bus.

“They should be higher,” she said.

Parsons’ bill was scheduled to be heard during a hearing on Tuesday, but it was taken off the agenda.

