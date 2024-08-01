What is Addy’s Law? What to know about GA law to protect students getting on school buses

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — With the back to school season here, drivers need to know about a new law in Georgia to protect students catching the school bus.

The Georgia General Assembly passed Addy’s Law earlier this year in memory of Addy Pierce. The Henry County 8-year-old was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross the road to get onto her school bus in February.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law, which took effect on July 1.

Addy’s mother, Ashley Pierce, posted a statement Wednesday night urging drivers to take their time. Addy’s first day of school this year would have been Thursday.

“Please don’t rush, please don’t check that text, please just be careful,” she wrote. “Words cannot describe how amazing Adalynn was. In every single way she was special. My heart will never be whole again and I’ve struggled with holding what’s left of it together because of how preventable this all was. My baby just wanted to go to school that morning. Just be careful please, for Addy.”

Addy’s Law encourages school districts to consider bus routes where children don’t have to cross the street to get on a bus on roads with speed limits of 40 miles per hour or more.

The law also increases the penalties for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus. Drivers can now face a fine up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

The law will also send the tag information to the owner’s insurance carrier if it happens more than once.

As a reminder, here are the Georgia school bus traffic laws that were already in effect.

On a two lane road, vehicles traveling in BOTH directions must stop.

On a multi-lane road that is paved across, vehicles traveling in BOTH directions must stop.

On a divided highway with dirt, grass or barrier median, vehicles behind the bus must stop. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction don’t have to stop, but must use caution.

