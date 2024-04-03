Mother pushes for ‘Addy’s Law’ in honor of 8-year-old daughter hit, killed while getting on bus

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is a step closer to winning her crusade to make school bus stops safer.

Ashley Pierce’s 8-year-old daughter, Adalynn Pierce, was hit and killed while trying to get to her bus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pierce has worked tirelessly to pass a law to make school bus stops safer. She was at the state Capitol as lawmakers voted on a bill in her daughter’s name called Addy’s Law.

“It was a very emotional day,” she said.

She was in tears as the bill passed. Pierce says it’s an effort to protect kids all across the state.

“At the end of the day, it just boils down to children’s safety.”

It was Feb.1 when Addy attempted to cross Jackson Lake Road to get to her school bus.

Georgia State Patrol says 25-year-old Kaylee Andre ignored the school bus stop sign and hit her. Addy died later.

“What happened to my daughter should not happen to any other child in Georgia,” Pierce said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pierce began working to get a law passed to help protect children getting on school buses. Henry County state representative Lauren Daniel took an immediate interest.

“Hopefully this will save kids’ lives,” she said to Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Daniel authored a bill where school districts are encouraged to consider bus routes where children don’t have to cross the street to get on a bus on roads 40 miles per hour or more.

“It is not a mandate,” Daniel pointed out.

Addy’s Law would also increase the $250 fine for passing a stopped school bus Once Gov. Brian Kemp signs it, it will be $1,000.

Pierce says the bill won’t bring Addy back, but it will protect other children.

“We are (going to) make Georgia safer and these children safer,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pierce thanked Daniel and the other lawmakers who fought hard to pass the bill. Daniel says she will be surprised if Kemp doesn’t sign it.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Solar panel manufacturer announces new plant in Cartersville

©2023 Cox Media Group