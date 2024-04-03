Woman accused of stealing over $230,000 from Georgia grocery store

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 47-year-old woman is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Floyd County grocery store.

Floyd County deputies said the incidents occurred between March 27, 2023, and March 15, 2024, at 3402 Alabama Highway in Rome.

The address appears to be the GMC Value Mart. The store sells groceries and has a pharmacy.

According to the warrant, Olivia Black, 47, of Rome, took money without permission with the intent to deprive the victim of $230,390.

Floyd County officials said Black made fake refund transactions to cover up the missing money.

She was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail. Black is charged with theft by taking.

