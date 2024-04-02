It’s officially festival season in metro Atlanta. Here’s what you have to look forward to this month

ATLANTA — Spring is here and the month of April is pretty much the official launch of the Atlanta metro festival season. So we have gathered a look at the upcoming festivals for you to get out and enjoy:

404 Day: 404 Day is Atlanta’s signature celebration of creative culture, unfolding on April 4th (4.04) each year. This unique event blends music, visual art, and dance, uniting the city’s top influencers for an immersive experience. The celebration is held in the heart of Piedmont Park.

Festival On Ponce: The Festival on Ponce is an Atlanta arts and crafts festival set in the historic park, Olmsted Linear Park. Visitors will enjoy the gorgeous landscape designed by one of America’s most celebrated landscape architects, Fredrick Olmsted Sr. along with over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and “outsider art”. In addition to the fine arts, there will be a children’s area and local food and beverage. Attendance is Free.

Atlanta Persian Festival: The Atlanta Persian Festival was established in 2013 by the Persian Community Center of Atlanta to promote the Persian culture in Atlanta. The Festival has fundamental components that aim to accomplish this goal. From Persian music to food, dance, and other cultural activities to show the people of Atlanta what the Persian culture is about. The venue is in the heart of Atlanta, Piedmont Park. Many cultural activities take place at Piedmont Park, which gives us the opportunity to expand our audience.

88th Annual Dogwood Festival: An Atlanta staple for over 80 years, there is something for everyone at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned, juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival: Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, the critically acclaimed folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama will appear at the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival, taking place on the downtown Decatur Square on Saturday, April 13. The festival will also feature Run Katie Run and a performance by the to-be-determined winners of a Decatur High School Battle of the Bands, to be held February 4 at Eddie’s Attic.

MORE THINGS 2 DO AROUND ATLANTA:

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade: An evening filled with fantastical puppets and glowing lanterns! Families bring handcrafted lanterns, celebrate as the sun sets, and then parade together down to Morgan Falls Overlook Park, right next to the Chattahoochee River.

Dunwoody Lemonade Days Festival: It is the largest annual fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, Lemonade Days Festival makes all of our other activities possible, with all proceeds used within our community for historic preservation, community celebrations, and education. Featuring full-scale carnival rides, fabulous food and beverage vendors, two days of center-stage performances, and the popular Dunwoody Idol contest.

Kennesaw Big Shanty Festival: The annual Big Shanty Festival features more than 200 arts and crafts booths, 20 food booths, 20 general booth spaces, a beer garden, and free live entertainment. This year’s event offers great entertainment on different stages and a variety of foods to please everyone’s palate.

SweetWater 420 Festival: SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, announced the return of SweetWater 420 Fest and promised a reinvigorated experience, making a grand comeback in full festival glory for the first time since 2022. Coinciding with Earth Day (April 22) celebrations, 420 Fest is back to a full two-day festival format with over twenty-five acts across three unique indoor and outdoor stages at the historic Pullman Yards grounds, which will also feature local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, the Planet 420 non-profit village, and much more.

Inman Park Festival: It is considered Atlanta’s largest all-volunteer festival. The annual Inman Park Festival kicks off on Friday, April 26 with the Tour of Homes, and then vendor booths, live music and more throughout the weekend.

RELATED NEWS:

Thousands enjoy free concerts at Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival





©2024 Cox Media Group