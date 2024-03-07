This is Georgia’s ‘Best Small Town’

Southern Living embarked on a quest to uncover the premier small towns dotting the Southeastern states this year, a pursuit that was included in its South’s Best Awards.

Tybee Island emerged as the winner in Georgia thanks to its coastline of great beaches, a historic lighthouse and great dining spots.

“The Georgia coast is an oft-unsung treasure of the state, and Tybee Island is a fantastic spot to take in the sun and the sand,” Southern Living editors noted in the article detailing the winners.

Nestled as a barrier island along Georgia’s coastline, Tybee Island sits close enough to Savannah to enjoy all the town has to offer, but far enough to escape from it all.

Tybee Island. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

“For over 400 years, Tybee Island has faithfully dwelled on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean. This coastal beauty is home to over 3,000 residents and reminds millions of visitors yearly - to relax,” Visit Tybee notes on its website.

Tybee Island boasts five beaches. There’s North Beach for those looking for a quiet escape. South Beach offers just the opposite, a spot to hang out, socialize and enjoy the sun. Mid Beach offers something in between. Back River gives vacationers a chance to enjoy calm waves and amazing sunsets. Little Tybee is an uninhabited island that those looking to visit can only reach by boat. It’s a nature lover’s dream.

Southern Living recommends exploring Fort Screven, climbing the lighthouse, and searching for dophin, shells and fossils on a visit.

Culinary delights await vacationers on a visit. Dining options include the Crab Shack, North Beach Bar & Grill, Sea World Tybee and StingRay’s.

Body surfer Andrew Vanotteren, of Savannah, Ga., crashes into waves from Hurricane Florence, Wednesday, Sept., 12, 2018, on the south beach of Tybee Island, Ga. Vanotteren and his friend Bailey Gaddis said the waves have gotten bigger and better every evening as the storm approaches. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Tybee upholds a no smoking and no pets on the beach policy, safeguarding the habitat for migratory birds and loggerhead turtles.

“Once you experience Tybee Island, it becomes a part of you. It’s a loving community of involved residents who care just as much about their homes as your experience. Retail, dining, art galleries, sweet shops, preserved history and theatre are what you can expect when visiting. Tybee Island is an authentic getaway that offers the gift of nostalgia upon every visit,” Visit Tybee notes.

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores captured the “Best Small Town” title in Alabama, St. Augustine claimed the title in Florida, Beaufort emerged victorious in South Carolina while Gatlinburg seized the honor in Tennessee.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 86 While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. Spring break is just around the corner! So, today on wsbtv.com, we're checking out Georgia's secret beach.

