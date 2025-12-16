Arrest warrant issued for outgoing South Fulton Mayor Kamau

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge issued a bench warrant for the arrest of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau on Tuesday.

Kamau had been scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on trespassing charges.

He has since arrived to the courthouse and is awaiting the judge to she if she will rescind the warrant.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was in the courtroom when the judge announced the warrant.

The Fulton County district attorney formally charged Kamau with criminal trespassing in May, in connection with an alleged incident from July 2023.

District Attorney Fani Willis said in the charging document that Kamau “knowingly and without authority” entered a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission in 2023.

Kamau was initially booked in the Fulton County Jail with a $11,000 bond on the day of the alleged trespassing. He was released later that day.

Kamau ran for re-election in November but secured less than 5% of the vote. Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs won the December runoff election to become the mayor-elect.

