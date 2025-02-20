Judge denies South Fulton mayor request to legally change his name

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A Fulton County judge has denied allowing the mayor of South Fulton to legally change his name.

Channel 2 Action News has reported Mayor Khalid Kamau is now going by the name Mayor Kobi. Court documents show the mayor filed for a name change back in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A county judge denied his request on Friday, citing he did not provide enough information for the name change.

The judge also cited the mayor’s open criminal case on burglary and trespassing charges. Kamau was charged in 2023 after a South Fulton homeowner says he caught the mayor trespassing on his property.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the mayor for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For weeks, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has been looking into allegations that the mayor misused taxpayer money on international trips and lavish office furniture.

The mayor has repeatedly denied those claims and said the trips were business-related.

“I’ve been traveling the world promoting South Fulton,” Mayor Kobi said at a town hall on Wednesday night. “My idea is that South Fulton can be a hub for international Black Commerce.”

The city council filed an ethics complaint against the mayor last week and also released 28 minutes of body camera footage that showed officers escort the mayor out of City Hall and helping him empty out his city-issued Mustang.

On Tuesday, city councilmembers allowed the mayor to have access to his office, but not his car.

RELATED STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group