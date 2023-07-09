‘Do you know who the f*** I am?’ South Fulton mayor charged after trespassing at ‘dream home’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau is released from jail, after he was arrested on Saturday morning. He was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary.

Just before 10 p.m., we received the police report confirming Mayor Khalid Kamau was allegedly seen walking on someone else’s property in the 6000 block of Cascade Palmetto Highway early Saturday morning.

The homeowner claims he received notifications on his phone notifying him that someone was walking onto his property.

When he went to investigate, he noticed Kamau walking up the driveway of his property toward his residence and lake house.

According to the police report, the neighbor pulled his firearm and approached the man, unbeknownst to him was Kamau. He commanded Kamau ‘stay put’ until police arrived.

The report says Kamau’s reasoning for wandering onto the property was because he was interested in purchasing the home; because he thought it was abandoned, he decided to look, trespassing onto the property.

WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill was there around 8 p.m. Saturday night, when Kamau walked out of Fulton County Jail.

‘Mr. Mayor, how are you sir?’ The mayor replied, “I am good. I do not have a lot of comments now.”

Kamau did not have much to say but the mayor did say, “I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service, throughout the day today. (Can you us what happened or the charges?) I will have more comments later.”

He then got in a car and the car drove off.

He was granted an $11,000 bond.

The city released the following statement to WSB Tonight:

“The city of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the mayor, like Reshard Snellings were outside the jail when he was released.

“Mayor Khalid is a passionate mayor. He uses his tagline a lot, the people know him as the ‘People’s mayor. He genuinely cares for the people.”

