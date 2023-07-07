16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are army veterans

ATLANTA — State investigators indicted 16 accused motorcycle gang members and more than half of them are veterans.

The 16 members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang are at the center of a multi-agency investigation, including the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

The U.S. Army confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that nine of the 16 members are former Army Vets.

They are Lee Mole aka Trench, Terrance Donita Potter aka Chatterbox, Eddie Latson aka Stash, Joseph Leeks aka Axel, Marquis Jones aka Grudge, Donovan Scott aka Sockit, Shron Gilbert aka Hard Left, Demon Thompson aka 9 Ball and Labarron Pollock aka Bootleg.

They held various leadership positions and won many awards.

Here is what we know about the nine veterans:

Name: THOMPSON, Demon R

Rank: Specialist (E-4)

Date of Rank: February 2001

MOS/Branch: 91W (Nuclear Medical Specialist)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service: (May 1999 to May 2003)

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

None

Awards:

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon Name: GILBERT, Shron M

Rank: Staff Sergeant (E-6)

Date of Rank: November 2007

MOS/Branch: 68W (Health Care Specialist)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service:

August 1991 to May 1996

January 1997 to April 2004

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Iraq: (December 2012 to October 2004)

Awards:

Army Commendation Medal (4th Award)

Army Achievement Medal (5th Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award)

National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award)

Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (6th Award)

Combat Medical Badge

Parachutist Badge

Driver and Mechanic Badge Name: POLLOCK, Labarron D

Rank: Sergeant First Class (E-7)

Date of Rank: March 2008

MOS/Branch: 88M (Motor Transport Operator)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service: April 1998 to December 2017

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Iraq: (September 2006 to July 2006)

Afghanistan: (July 2010 to July 2011)

Kuwait: (October 2005 to April 2006)

Kuwait: (November 2004 to May 2005)

Kuwait: (January 2004 to May 2004)

Kuwait: (February 2003 to July 2003)

Awards:

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award)

Army Commendation Medal (10th Award)

Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars

Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award)

NATO Medal

Meritorious Unit Commendation

Combat Action Badge

Air Assault Badge

Driver and Mechanic Badge Name: SCOTT, Donovan G

Rank: Private (E-1)

Date of Rank: May 2006

MOS/Branch: 09B (Trainee)

Component: Army National Guard (Georgia)

Dates of Service: May 2006 to March 2007

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

None

Awards:

None Name: POTTER, Terrance D

Rank: Sergeant First Class (E-7)

Date of Rank: March 2013

MOS/Branch: 13B (Cannon Crewmember)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service: February 1996 to October 2020

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Iraq: (March 2008 to March 2009)

Iraq: (December 2005 to December 2006)

Iraq: (March 2003 to September 2003)

Iraq: (October 2003 to March 2004)

Afghanistan: (July 2010 to December 2010)

Awards:

Bronze Star Medal (2nd Award)

Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award)

Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award)

Army Achievement Medal (3rd Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (8th Award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star

Iraq Campaign Medal with 6 campaign stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Korean Defense Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon 3

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)

Meritorious Unit Commendation

Combat Action Badge

Air Assault Badge

Drill Sergeant Identification Badge Name: MOLE, Lee A

Rank: Sergeant First Class (E-7)

Date of Rank: July 1996

MOS/Branch: 11B (Infantryman)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service: August 1982 to July 2004

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Awards:

Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award)

Army Commendation Medal (4th Award)

Army Achievement Medal (4th Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (7th Award)

National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award)

Southwest Asia Service Medal w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars

Korean Defense Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)

Kuwaiti Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia)

Kuwaiti Liberation Medal (Kuwait)

Presidential Unit Citation

Combat Infantryman Badge

Expert Infantryman Badge

Drill Sergeant Identification Badge Name: LEEKS, Joseph E

Rank: Staff Sergeant (E-6)

Date of Rank: June 2015

MOS/Branch: 12N (Horizontal Construction Engineer)

Component: Army National Guard

Dates of Service: May 1998 to June 2018

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Iraq: (June 2003 to June 2004)

Iraq: (April 2006 to April 2007)

Afghanistan: (June 2009 to March 2010)

Awards:

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star

Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ “M” Device (2nd Award)

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (3rd Award)

NATO Medal

Driver and Mechanic Badge Name: LATSON, Eddie S., Jr.

Rank: Captain (O-3)

Date of Rank: December 2013

MOS/Branch: 90A (Logistics)

Component: (Regular Army)

Dates of Service: February 1999 to March 2019

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Iraq: (Sept 2003 to June 2004)

Iraq: (July 2008 to February 2009)

Afghanistan: (April 2011 to April 2012)

Awards:

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal (7th Award)

Army Achievement Medal (6th Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars

Iraq Campaign Medal with 4 campaign stars

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (2nd Award)

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2nd Award)

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)

Army Service Ribbon (2nd Award)

Overseas Service Ribbon (4th Award)

NATO Medal

Air Assault Badge

Parachutist Badge

Gold Army Recruiter Badge Name: JONES, Marquis L.

Rank: Sergeant First Class (E-7)

Date of Rank: May 2020

MOS/Branch: 92Y (Unit Supply Specialist)

Component: Regular Army

Dates of Service: May 2005 to June 2020

Assignments: Not Currently Serving

Deployments:

Afghanistan: (July 2006 to October 2006)

Afghanistan: (March 2007 to July 2007)

Iraq: (February 2008 to April 2008)

Iraq: (October 2008 to February 2009)

Awards:

Army Commendation Medal

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award)

Army Good Conduct Medal (5th Award)

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars

Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award)

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award)

Combat Action Badge

Parachutist Badge

The 60-page indictment, which was unsealed earlier this week, states they were arrested for their involvement in mass shootings in Augusta and outside of Savannah last year.

They’re also indicted on Criminal Charges including Domestic Terrorism, Assault and Armed Robbery, just to name a few.

The A.G.’s Office said their investigation lasted from August 2021-July 2022.

Also, the A.G.’s Office said the Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four chapters here in Georgia.

Jose Ramirez with Georgia Gang Investigators Association said they’re also in Metro Atlanta and they’re actively looking for more members.

“We just know that they’re present here in the state of Georgia in several different cities. The way they recruit is very specific. They look for certain people who have value and will bring certain value to the club,” said Ramirez.

But that leaves the question, why would decorated vets allegedly get involved in a bike gang?

“You see a lot of military. You see a lot of military personnel and not only military, you see people who got out of law enforcement on bad terms,” he said.

The A.G.s office said they recovered about $180,000 in cash and seized 71 guns among other items.

Authorities still searching person who blew up mysterious Georgia Guidestones one year later

