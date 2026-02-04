Cobb dad facing charges for not sending his kids to school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County father is facing criminal charges after his children missed too many days of school.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Christopher Donnelly is facing two misdemeanor charges of mandatory education for children between ages 6 and 16.

The warrant says that between the beginning of the school year and December 10, Donnelly’s child has 39 absences at Palmer Middle School, according to the warrant. Of those absences, 19 were unexcused.

The other child, who warrants say attends Big Shanty Elementary School, has missed 30 days since the beginning of the school year, 15 of which were unexcused.

Since kindergarten, the middle schooler has missed 244 days of school. The elementary schooler has missed 144 days of school since Kindergarten.

In the state of Georgia, a school year is 180 days.

That means that in total, the middle schooler has missed nearly one and a half school years.

Cobb County jail records show he was booked on Monday and released just over an hour later.

