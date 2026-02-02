Rabid bobcat attacks Georgia man at cookout

HOBOKEN, Ga. — A southeast Georgia man said he was cooking outside on the grill when he was attacked by a bobcat that tested positive for rabies.

Jody Dreggors said he knew quickly that the one in his cousin’s yard Jan. 24 had issues.

“We were having a cookout ... and at about 6:30, 7, I heard a growl and I kept hearing it,” Dreggors told Action News Jax.

Unlike others he has seen in the woods, this one did not run away. It came out from under the porch and attacked, latching on to his leg and biting him.

“It was making this terrible noise,” Dreggors said.

He was able to free himself, and the bobcat retreated under the porch. His cousin came out into the yard armed with a rifle and shot it.

Dreggors said he was certain that the animal had rabies. He went to the hospital and immediately began receiving shots.

The animal was tested, and Dreggors was right.

“It tested positive for rabies,” said Chandler McGee with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

McGee said there was no immediate danger to the community following the bobcat attack. He stressed that people should stay clear of wildlife and make sure their pets, especially outdoor ones, receive proper vaccinations.

