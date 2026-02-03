Atlanta Housing Authority exec used federal funds to pay herself rent in theft, fraud scheme

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A former Atlanta Housing Authority executive pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court to collecting more than $300,000 in federal housing and pandemic funds.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was in the courtroom as former senior vice president Tracy Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of government funds, wire fraud and credit application fraud.

She could face more than 20 years in prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jones spoke softly, answering mostly yes-or-no questions. In the end, she told the judge she agreed with the facts laid out in a 16-page plea agreement and told the court she was guilty of using federal dollars to pay herself to rent a Fayetteville home she owns.

A former Atlanta Housing Authority employee, who asked not to be identified, says the allegations leave a lasting stain on the agency meant to help families find stable footing.

“I think it’s devastating. When I saw the story, I was blown away by the level of deceit and arrogance,” the former employee said.

The indictment says Jones collected nearly $300,000 in three separate ways.

More than $63,000, prosecutors say, came after Jones falsified documents to approve her son’s girlfriend for federal housing vouchers used to rent a Fayetteville home that Jones owned.

Court documents say Jones even staged a domestic violence incident to help secure voucher approval.

“You’re not only giving a voucher to a family member—the family member is renting your house. That’s double-dipping,” the ex-employee said.

Court records also say Jones used a fake name and business to pocket around $36,000 in federal pandemic relief dollars.

In 2022, attorneys say Jones falsified paperwork again - this time to secure nearly $300,000 in a Federal Housing Administration mortgage on that same Fayetteville home.

Her formal sentencing is scheduled for May.

The Atlanta Housing Authority shared a statement that read:

<i>We are aware of the outcome of today’s court proceedings involving an Atlanta Housing senior leader. We take this matter seriously and respect the legal process.</i> <i>Atlanta Housing had policies and internal controls in place designed to safeguard public resources. During today’s hearing it was established that safeguards were deliberately circumvented by the individual involved.</i> <i>Consistent with our policies and applicable law, Atlanta Housing has taken appropriate action and continues to strengthen its oversight and compliance practices. Our focus remains on serving residents, protecting program integrity, and maintaining public trust. Because this is an active legal matter, we will not comment further at this time.</i> — Atlanta Housing Authority spokesperson

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group