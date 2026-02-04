Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, reported missing in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police have issued a missing person report for rapper Lil Jon’s son.
Nathan Smith, who also goes by his stage name DJ Young Slade, ran out of his home on Tuesday around 6 a.m. Police say the 27-year-old may have been “disoriented” and left his phone behind, leaving his family and friends concerned for his safety.
On Tuesday afternoon, NewsChopper 2 flew over Smith’s neighborhood on Mayfield Road, where Milton officers focused their search. So far though, no clues have turned up.
Smith is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information or spots him are asked to call Milton Police at 678-297-6300 or email Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.
