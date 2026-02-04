Lil Jon’s son, DJ Young Slade, reported missing in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police have issued a missing person report for rapper Lil Jon’s son.

Nathan Smith, who also goes by his stage name DJ Young Slade, ran out of his home on Tuesday around 6 a.m. Police say the 27-year-old may have been “disoriented” and left his phone behind, leaving his family and friends concerned for his safety.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday afternoon, NewsChopper 2 flew over Smith’s neighborhood on Mayfield Road, where Milton officers focused their search. So far though, no clues have turned up.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information or spots him are asked to call Milton Police at 678-297-6300 or email Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.

97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade (L) and Lil Jon perform onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 concert at the Hollywood Palladium on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.) (Kevin Winter)

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group