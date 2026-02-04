The Atlanta Journal-Constitution laying off dozens of employees

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s oldest newspaper is cutting jobs with its transition to a fully-digital operation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced on Tuesday that it is laying off around 50 workers, or about 15% of its staff. About half of positions are in the newsroom.

The newspaper has spent the past few years transitioning from a traditional newspaper into a modern, digital media company. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published its final print edition in December.

“We’ve made these difficult decisions because we believe they will best position us to continue to accelerate the AJC’s growth,” President and Publisher Andrew Morse said in an AJC article published Tuesday. “We have invested heavily in our editorial, product and business teams over the last three years, and we’ve seen direct results from that investment.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says it will have meetings with the affected employees on Wednesday and hold an employee town hall on Thursday.

