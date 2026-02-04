Florida officer to violent criminal: ‘We’ll pay for your ticket to go back to Georgia’

ATLANTA — Police in Miami Beach had a unique way of getting rid of a career criminal they say has plagued their judicial system for years – giving him a one-way ticket to Georgia.

In body cam video obtained by Miami ABC affiliate, WSVN-TV, a Miami Beach police officer offers a deal with Perry Smith, a persistent violent offender, to get him out of town.

“Would you be interested in going to Georgia?” an officer asks Smith.

“Yes,” said Smith.

“And staying with your mom?” asked the officer. “That’s something we can help you with. We’ll pay for your ticket to go back to Georgia.”

The TV station reported that Smith has a long criminal record in the Miami-Dade area. His latest arrest was over the summer when Smith was accused of assaulting German journalist Pit Gottschalk, who was in town covering the FIFA Club World Cup.

“He beat me two times,” Gottschalk told the station.

TRENDING STORIES:

His past victims include officers and even a judge.

“You’re going to die a thousand deaths,” Smith told the judge during a bond hearing, the TV station reported.

“(He’s) one of the most violent individuals in our community,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess told the station about Smith.

The police department said they recently spotted Smith near their headquarters and offered him a new option.

“We offered him resources,” Bess said.

Officers connected Smith with a homeless resource program that allows people to be relocated when a family member agrees to take them in.

“They’re going to take care of you, OK?” the officer told Smith on the body camera video.

Smith was offered a one-way bus ticket back here to Georgia to live with his mother. Officers said she loved the idea.

“She welcomed him with open arms,” Bess said.

The station asked Bess what would happen if Smith returned to Miami Beach.

“He will be arrested,” Bess said.

©2026 Cox Media Group