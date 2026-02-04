More SNAP benefits costs shift to Georgia under new federal rules

ATLANTA — Civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on Georgians to urge lawmakers to increase funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as new federal rules shift more costs to states.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute and other advocacy groups will hold a “No Empty Plates” news conference at the State Capitol on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

SPLC spoke with Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln Tuesday for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. The group says the event aims to draw attention to what they call an urgent need during this legislative session to protect SNAP funding, which helps families facing food insecurity.

Advocates point to recent federal changes approved after funding cuts that now require states to cover more than 75% of SNAP’s administrative costs.

Those costs were previously paid largely by the federal government and are set to shift to states beginning in 2026 under the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“The biggest risk right now is hunger,” said Isabel Otero, a policy advocate with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Otero said without additional state funding, higher administrative expenses could reduce the amount of food assistance available to families who rely on SNAP to put food on the table.

“If we have enough funding to address these concerns and make the program run better, then we will keep people fed,” Otero said.

More than 1.3 million Georgians currently rely on SNAP benefits, according to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.

The SPLC and its partners are urging lawmakers to go beyond Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed $47 million increase for SNAP administrative costs and instead approve $58 million. Advocates note Georgia is sitting on a $14.6 billion budget surplus.

“Georgia is one of the wealthier states in our region, in the Deep South,” Otero said.

During a recent appropriations hearing, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce said Georgia’s SNAP error rate has dropped to about 13% in 2025, down from more than 15% the previous year.

Even so, DHS estimates it will need at least $50 million to cover administrative costs under the new federal requirements.

