Thousands say their SNAP benefits are missing, but one woman says she has extra

ATLANTA — For several years, Channel 2 Action News has reported on issues with SNAP, the state’s food assistance program.

Thousands of people have reported their funds being missing from their bank accounts. But Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a woman who found money in her account that she never applied for.

Ellen Terrell-Youngblood says whether it was a mistake or a hack, the $25 deposit labeled as a SNAP refund needs to go back.

“That’s money that some person is depending on and they’re not getting it,” she explained.

She told Lincoln that she went to the bank to try and return the deposit.

“They said no, they couldn’t help me and I needed to call SNAP,” she said.

But when she called the state, she says she can’t get anyone on the phone, and no one is returning her messages.

“I’m just trying to do the right thing,” she said.

But after seeing reports on Channel 2 Action News, she says she can’t help but wonder if it’s part of a scam.

“I’ve never known a scam where they try to put money into your account,” she said.

Lincoln reached out to the state to find out if this was a clerical error or hackers posing as the state. A representative said they are looking into it.

Terrell-Youngblood says that the state reached out to her after Lincoln’s email and told her to leave a message with DFCS, but she still hasn’t gotten any direction on correcting the problem.

“It might have been an accidental keystroke, but the money needs to go back,” she said.

