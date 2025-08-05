GA SNAP call center expected to reboot today after cyberattack

ATLANTA — The call center for Georgia’s food stamp program is expected to reboot Tuesday after a recent cyberattack.

Unusual activity into the call center was first reported on July 28. The Georgia Department of Human Services said it immediately contacted the outside company in charge of running the system, and they launched an investigation.

The center was taken offline over the weekend during the investigation, and state officials expect things to come back online today.

They are still encouraging all EBT cardholders to download the free ConnectEBT app for Android or Apple devices, so users can lock their cards when they are not in use.

