47 arrested, $2.3 million in drugs seized during operation in middle Georgia

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 50 people were arrested during a two-month operation in middle Georgia.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced that the operation was part of the county’s ongoing efforts to combat criminal enterprises.

The operation involved the execution of 22 search warrants, leading to the seizure of the following:

179.7 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $815,280

11.4 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of 521,320

20.2 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $918,300

153 Grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $63,600

145 Grams of ecstasy with an estimated street value of $3,950

49 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $19,600

37 guns

18 vehicles pending seizure

Officials said the estimated street value of the drugs seized is $2,342,050 during the past 60 days.

Authorities said they also confiscated $143,194 in cash.

Multiple Georgia law enforcement agencies worked together to target drug trafficking and child exploitation. Those arrested have charges including murder, attempted murder, sexual exploitation of children and drug trafficking.

“We won’t stop until the criminals stop,” said Countryman.

