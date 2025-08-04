Busy highway in Baldwin shut down due to suspicious package

BALDWIN, Ga. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active police investigation in Habersham County.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, authorities closed Ga. 365 in both directions due to a suspicious package.

Baldwin officials stated that a heavy police presence is at the Circle K convenience store on Highway 365 in Baldwin.

Deputies said Ga. 365 southbound is shut down at Ga. 385 at Duncan Bridge Road.

Ga. 365 northbound is being detoured onto Charlie Davis Road to B.C. Grand Road to Duncan Bridge Road and back onto Ga. 365.

Baldwin police said there is no immediate threat to the public outside of the immediate area. Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area until the all-clear is given.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to gather details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

