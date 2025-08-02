Metro food pantry ready to help those impacted by SNAP cyberattack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A cyberattack on the state’s food stamp system could impact families’ ability to buy food over the weekend.

This is the third attack on the Department of Human Services’ SNAP Benefits program since the state ran out of money to replace stolen funds in December.

That means if the thieves steal from a family’s account, they could be left with no money to buy food.

So, Lynette Jackson is preparing to help.

“We have steak, chicken, hamburgers, produce, deli, deli sandwiches, bread,” said Jackson.

She runs Love Outreach Mission, a food pantry in Lawrenceville.

“There’s so many people hurting,” Jackson said.

Channel 2 Action News has introduced you to multiple families who have suffered from the cyberattacks in the past eight months.

“I’m on disability, and I have my grandkids that I take care of,” said Alice Brown.

This time, the state said thieves targeted its call center that allows customers to check their account balance.

The company contracted to run the call center, Conduent, said it took steps to block suspicious activity.

IT is reminding cardholders to lock their accounts on the ConnectEBT app when they are not actively paying for something.

“Please, lock your card,” Brown said.

At the food pantry in Lawrenceville, Jackson said a line of families already wraps around the building on Saturdays.

“When they come to us, they’re crying, they’re panicking, they don’t know what to do,” Jackson said.

She served a record-breaking number of people last week, nearly 750.

The location is only open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 1294 Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA, 30043.

