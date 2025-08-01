Dozens of Delta flights canceled, delayed into and out of Atlanta airport

Over 100 Delta Air Lines flights into and out of the Atlanta airport have been canceled or delayed overnight.

FlightAware shows over 115 Delta flights have been canceled and another 50 flights have been delayed as of 5:30 a.m. Most of the flights are with destinations to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

We’re monitoring the growing numbers, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There have also been reports of passengers stranded for hours. Our Channel 2 Action News newsroom received multiple calls and emails from passengers who say their fights have been stuck on tarmacs, including a dozen flights in Augusta.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Channel 2 that the Augusta airport experienced power outages after Thursday night’s storms.

