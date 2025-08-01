I-75 at Windy Hill shut down for police investigation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The intersection of Interstate 75 North just past the Windy Hill overpass is currently shut down.

The Cobb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that officers are at that location for a police investigation.

Little information is currently available and the nature of the investigation is not yet known.

Police said drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the situation.

