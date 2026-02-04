UGA law student killed: Best friend describes moment she learned of Tara Baker’s murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An emotional day in court in the trial of a man accused of killing a UGA law student 25 years ago. Tara Baker’s best friend got emotional as she testified about learning someone killed her classmate.

“I saw the headline, ‘Student slain,’” Katherine Lahnstein testified.

She told the jury how she reacted after learning someone killed her best friend and fellow UGA law school student in 2001.

“I fell down and then I started crying. And I don’t know when I stopped,’ she testified.

Lahnstein had studied with Baker the night before in the library in Athens and was supposed to call her once she made it home.

She didn’t call, so Tara called her.

“I think the last thing she ever said to me was that. I said, ‘Hello,’ and she said, ‘You did not call me.’”

Prosecutors say that was the last thing Baker ever said to her because Edrick Faust murdered, raped and set her home on fire the next morning.

It was a cold case until two GBI agents took another look at the case. Prosecutors say because of improved technology, they found Faust’s DNA inside Baker.

Faust’s attorney says it doesn’t mean he killed her.

“This guy is innocent. The evidence will show he is clearly innocent,” said Ahmad Cruz.

Cruz and the judge went back and forth a day after the judge found him in contempt for attempting to introduce a theory the court hadn’t approved.

“I am handcuffed,” Cruz told the judge.

He wanted to know why he couldn’t pursue a line of questioning, but the state could.

“We have restrictions on us that the state does not have,” he said.

The judge told him the state has filed motions and they’ve had hearings for the state’s line of questions.

“The only reason that we’re having this discussion is because you have not filed the appropriate motions,” Chief Judge Lisa Lott told Cruz.

The back and forth between the judge and the Cruz went on for quite awhile.

Both sides told the judge it will take six weeks to try this case. The judge said no way. She wants it to end much sooner.

Faust faces 11 counts, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Rape, Burglary and 1st degree Arson.

The trial resumes Wednesday. Channel 2 Action News will have a crew in Athens and will bring you the very latest.

