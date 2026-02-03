Kidnapped sisters found in Georgia with man they met on Roblox, Snapchat, officials say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of Florida sisters who investigators say were kidnapped by a man they met online are back with their family.

Martin County, Florida Sheriff John Budensiek said Hser Mu Lah Say, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, began talking to a pair of sisters, ages 12 and 15, on gaming app Roblox, and later Snapchat, in mid-2025.

The sheriff said around that time, the family started noticing “weird things,” like gifts of food showing up at their house. He says this was likely part of Say’s grooming process of the girls.

On Friday, Say drove nearly 24 hours from Omaha, Nebraska to Indiantown, Florida.

The girls went to a park alone on Saturday morning to meet up with Say, but their family found them first. Their parents took both of the girls’ phones as punishment for leaving without permission.

The sheriff says the girls started using the family tablet to talk to Say, and were ultimately able to leave with him on Saturday night. That’s when the girls’ parents reported them missing.

Georgia Highway Patrol spotted the car in Lowndes County, Georgia, more than six hours from home, at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The girls were returned home and Say was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of interfering with child custody. He’s being held in the Lowndes County Jail without bond.

Investigators say some of the messages between Say and the girls were “romantic,” but never “sexually explicit.”

They say that after the girls returned home from the park, Say messaged them, “I drove all this way, please don’t leave me hanging.”

