Lil Jon ‘heartbroken’ after body recovered from pond believed to be his son, DJ Young Slade

Milton Police said Friday that a body recovered from a pond by divers is believed to be Nathan Smith, the son of rapper-producer Lil Jon.

They said official confirmation of the identity would come from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located the body around 11:53 a.m. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

“However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation,” they said in a statement.

Lil Jon, real name Jonathan Smith, said in a statement that he and Nicole Smith, Nathan’s mother, were devasted and heartbroken over the loss of their son.

He called his son “the kindest human being you would ever meet” and said he was a caring and passionate man who loved his friends and family and lived live to the fullest.

97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Nathan Smith aka DJ Young Slade (L) and Lil Jon perform onstage during 97.1 AMP RADIO's Amplify 2014 concert at the Hollywood Palladium on March 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio, Inc.) (Kevin Winter)

“We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him,” the father said.

He also thanked all of the law enforcement and first response agencies who had helped in the search.

Neighbor Georgia Hines told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that she hoped it would not end like this.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” she said. “Just so sad to see something like this happen. It’s right here. It’s our neighbors.

NewsChopper 2 was flying over the scene and captured footage of search crews transporting an apparent body from the pond.

Police ramped up the search for the musician and rapper’s son earlier Friday.

Smith, 27, who also goes by his stage name DJ Young Slade, ran out of his home Tuesday around 6 a.m., according to police.

Police say he may have been “disoriented” and left his phone behind, leaving his family and friends concerned for his safety.

