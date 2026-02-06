17-year-old playing video games killed after bullet fired through motel room wall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen died on Thursday night after a bullet through the wall of a motel room and hit him.

Police say the gun went off in the room next door when the owner, identified as Shermarcus Cockran, was cleaning it.

Officers initially responded to the Live In Lodge Extended Stay on Stone Mountain Highway around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old dead in one of the motel rooms.

Cockran told detectives he had been at the gun range and came back to the motel. As he was cleaning his gun, a bullet was fired into the wall that connected his room to the teen’s.

Police have filed involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges.

Anyone who has information in the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300.

