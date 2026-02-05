Ex-Hawks coach offered ‘generational wealth’ with investments; people say they never got paid

ATLANTA — Several people have accused a former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks assistant coach persuaded them to invest thousands of dollars by promising large returns, only to leave them unpaid, according to a Channel 2 Action News investigation.

The alleged victims told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that Tyrone Hill approached them in social settings and pitched investment opportunities that ultimately failed to pay out. Multiple victims say their combined losses exceed $1 million.

Lincoln spoke with several victims and their attorneys who say Hill lured them in with the promise of “‘generational wealth,’ only to leave them with nothing.”

Several victims said Hill initiated contact at restaurants, lounges or cigar clubs before proposing investments.

“I sat down, had a drink, and we started talking about investments,” said Katrina Stuart, one of the alleged victims.

Ashley Madison said Hill told him he owned a company that serviced airports and encouraged him to invest. Madison said he loaned Hill $35,000 to help manage Hill’s grease trap business, EMC Clean Energy LLC, which had been contracted by the city of Atlanta to service restaurants at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Madison said the money has not been repaid.

“As a grown man, he asked me to look in a bank account for money he knew he hadn’t sent,” Madison said.

Stuart said she invested $10,000 after Hill promised a return of $16,000 within six months. She said the money never arrived and that she later confronted Hill at a warehouse in Forest Park. Stuart said a business partner eventually returned $5,000.

“I just want my money, what he owes me,” Stuart said.

Two women who said they invested the largest amounts asked Channel 2 not to identify them. One filed a lawsuit after Hill allegedly failed to return more than $80,000 from her father’s inheritance. The other said she and a business partner invested more than $1 million and were repaid only $30,000.

Court records reviewed by Channel 2 show at least one woman sued Hill for more than $1 million. Her attorney said Hill has paid only a fraction of what he owes.

Another alleged victim said Hill has faced multiple civil lawsuits.

“At that point, you’re just getting in line,” one woman said.

Hill denied intentionally deceiving investors when reached by phone.

“I’m not trying to deceive anyone,” Hill said. “If things work out, I would pay them.”

Hill also said his company is legitimate and told Channel 2 that disputes over unpaid investments should be handled in court.

His attorney sent Channel 2 a statement:

“This matter involves private business disputes that are being addressed through the appropriate legal channels. On advice of counsel, Davis Law Group-Trial Attorneys, Mr. Hill will not be providing any further comment or interviews at this time.”

City officials told Channel 2 that in 2025 Hill, through one of his companies, was removed as a subcontractor from an airport project for improper disposal of grease.

Legal experts say cases like this are often handled as civil matters unless prosecutors can prove intent to defraud, meaning the individual never planned to repay the money. Victims told Channel 2 they hope speaking publicly will draw the attention of law enforcement.

