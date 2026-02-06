‘Harmful’ books could mean criminal charges for Georgia librarians

ATLANTA — Georgia librarians could soon face criminal charges if they give a child a book their board deems “harmful,” but what that means is open to interpretation.

Supporters told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot it is about protecting children, and critics worry it becomes a ban on controversial books.

The bill passed out of committee Friday says that if a librarian gives a child a book the library board deems “harmful” they won’t just get fired…they could face criminal charges.

But some critics worry this will have a chilling effect across Georgia.

The vote in a cramped committee room was a tie until the chairman voted to pass the bill.

It would make it a criminal offense for a library or a librarian to give a book to a minor that a library board or school board might deem “harmful” as defined under georgia law.

The bill sponsor, Sylvania Republican state Sen. Max Burns insists the bill is designed to protect children from inappropriate material.

“This is a bill to protect children. SB 74 is designed to ensure that our children in Georgia are protected from harmful material,” he said.

“The choice is between keeping a challenged book on the shelf or exposing your libraries to prosecution, the book will lose every time,” said state Rep. Esther Panitch, D-Sandy Springs

Critics like Panitch and Atlanta Democrat Shea Roberts insist criminalizing this will create book bans as school and library boards would rather remove a controversial book than face lawsuits.

What is or is not harmful material, they say, isn’t clear in Georgia law.

“I’m fearful that this will have a chilling effect on books across the state. When we see ‘Rainbow Fish’ and ‘Anne Frank’ on banned books, book lists, that’s concerning,” Roberts said.

Burns insists that won’t happen.

“What this bill does is protect children and makes sure that that we don’t ban anything. There is no book ban. What we ask is that if material is appropriate for adults, put it in the adult section material,” he said.

This bill already passed the Georgia Senate, so now it heads to the House.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group