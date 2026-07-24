2 men found dead near DeKalb County park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were found dead on Friday morning at Constitution Lakes Park in DeKalb County.

Police were called to Moreland Ave. for the double shooting early Friday morning. The victims’ identities have not been released.

The park is known for its unique features, including a Dolls Head Trail that has gained national attention.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was out there as police cordoned off the park’s entrance and spent approximately five hours collecting evidence at the scene.

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A silver van was towed to police headquarters for further processing as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive or the specific details leading to the shooting.

Constitution Lakes Park is characterized by a river that attracts rare birds and bird watchers, alongside trails popular with families and pet owners. While the Dolls Head Trail draws national interest, locals frequent the park for its tranquil environment and the feeling of being removed from the city.

Ryan Ables, a neighbor who walks his dog at the park frequently, expressed his surprise regarding the incident.

“I come here yeah, a few times a week actually, so everything that happened is super odd, super strange. This is usually like the most tranquil place like in the city,” Ables said.

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Another neighbor, Dallas Head, often visits the park with her children.

“Me and my kids will come here and like walk the entire trail, like all the way back to the second lake. Just like a good vibe, never expected for nobody to be found back here,” Head stated.

Hikers and bird watchers told reporters that while the park is popular and considered safe during the day, they are aware it can transform into a different environment at night.

One individual noted the annoyance of having to remain vigilant in a place meant for peace, stating a need to be more cautious moving forward.

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