Suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting spree arrested

ALBANY, Ga. — A man police say is connected to two separate shootings, including one that left a woman dead and several others injured, is now in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Braylen Robinson.

Robinson was arrested following an investigation into two separate shootings, one of which resulted in the death of 31-year-old Kiambria Young. He faces charges including three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, reckless driving and felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

TRENDING STORIES:

Robinson was identified as a person of interest in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street. That shooting resulted in multiple injuries and the death of Young.

The suspect was also identified in connection with a second shooting on Wednesday, in south Albany, involving a man who was shot while traveling in a vehicle with a woman and an infant child.

During the investigation, officers tried to make contact with Robinson, at which time he fled from law enforcement. This led to a chase before his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group