1 dead, 4 others hurt in south Georgia shooting

ALBANY, Ga. — Police in southwest Georgia are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and four others injured Tuesday night.

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Around 10:43 p.m., Albany police were called to the 1000 block of S. Cleveland Street after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found five people with injuries.

Authorities identified the woman who died as Kiambria Young, 31. Young died at the scene.

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The other four victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

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