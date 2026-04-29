Suspect in stolen car chase that killed grandmother, hurt grandson is now in jail

DEKALB COUNTY, G — A teenaged suspect charged in a crash that killed a grandmother is now out of the hospital and in jail.

Joseph Odeh, 18, faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide for the April 16 crash in DeKalb County.

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Antionette Catchings, 56, died on April 16 after police say she and her grandson were by a driver in a stolen car. The two were walking not far from Miller Grove Middle School where the 14-year-old attends.

Police later identified the driver as Odeh. They said he crashed into a tree after he hit Catchings and her grandson. Officers took Odeh and a passenger in the car to the hospital following the crash.

DeKalb County Jail records show he was booked on Monday afternoon. Police have not identified the passenger because they are under the age of 17. No court dates have been set as of Wednesday.

Catchings’ 14-year-old grandson has been showing signs of improvement, according to his family.

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