Marcye Scott to run in special election for late father’s seat in Congress

ATLANTA — Marcye Scott announced she will run to succeed her father, the late U.S. Rep David Scott.

It was welcome news to U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who reflected on David Scott’s legacy at his funeral Saturday.

The special election was called for July 28, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

“Marcye was with him every step of the way on the campaign trail. She knows this district, so I’m excited to see what she brings with this new energy to the legacy of David Scott,” Williams told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

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Williams also pointed out David Scott’s dedication, noting that she saw him at a committee meeting the night before he died.

David Scott was 80 years old when he died April 22. He had represented Georgia’s 13th District in Congress for more than 20 years. The district now covers parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

If Marcye Scott is elected to fill David Scott’s seat, it won’t be the first time in recent years a daughter has stepped in for their late father in Congress.

Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat, was elected to Congress last fall to represent Arizona’s 7th District after the death of her father, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.

She was sworn in after a record-breaking seven-week delay by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who refused to swear her in while the government was shut down.

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