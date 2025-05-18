Construction on new South Terminal parking deck to add to delays at Atlanta’s airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is getting a significant upgrade when it comes to parking.

A $530 million, seven-level parking deck is under construction and expected to open in 2026.

It will provide 6,700 additional parking spaces.

As the work goes on, people arriving at the South Terminal should brace for potential delays for the rest of the year.

But you will still have access to the South daily and hourly parking decks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With traffic funneled into just two lanes, airport officials urge you to slow down and allow extra time to reach the terminal. That shift will be in place for the rest of the year.

They say the traffic pattern changes are necessary to modernize the airport’s infrastructure and improve parking for the millions of passengers who come through the airport every year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group