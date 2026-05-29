New Atlanta airport parking deck offers technological boost

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — During the wee hours of Monday morning, travelers in and out of the world’s busiest airport can use one of the world’s smartest parking decks.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was live at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

The new South parking deck is not far from the North and South terminals. The deck is high-tech and huge, with 7,000 spaces and an enclosed skyway to the terminal.

The Ramseys are international travelers, and Gillian Ramsey likes her airports modern.

“This is an international airport. It’s one of the busiest in America, right? … So the space will be a useful thing,” Gillian Ramsey said.

There’s 3 million square feet of space in this new deck. Atlanta’s new South red parking deck includes a skywalk away from the South domestic terminal, featuring seven levels.

“To be honest, any of us who have tried to navigate parking out here likely has experienced a challenge or two,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The new parking garage features license plate readers for ticketless entry and exit, smart-parking tech to show travelers how many spaces are open — and where they are — and 100 electric vehicle charging stations.

Airport administrators say the $440 million investment — paid for ‘in part’ by a 30% parking rate increase’ a year ago — is worth every cent.

The new deck officially opens to the flying public at 3 a.m. Monday.

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